The Point Comfort City Council approved the purchase of a trench box during its regular meeting on Oct. 4.
Councilman Mitch McBride said he has had to shut down several sewer line repairs, as the pipes are 13 feet down, and use contractors as the city did not have a proper trench box.
“The backhoe can dig it out, but I can’t allow them in because they don’t have the proper trench box or shoring,” said McBride, adding it could expand to accommodate most sizes of pipe.
“It’s a matter of remaining OSHA compliant,” said Mayor John Warren.
The motion to purchase a V-Panel 10x10 trench box for $25,850 was approved by the council.
In other business, the council approved the budget for the Point Comfort Municipal Development District for fiscal year 2021-2022.
The district has a beginning balance of $792,184.72 and expects to receive sales tax revenue of $195,000 for the upcoming year.
No expenditures were planned, leaving the district with a fund balance of $987,184.71.
In other business, the council:
- Heard a report on code violations from Point Comfort Police Chief Troy Baxter.
- Nominated the current Calhoun County board of directors of the Calhoun County Appraisal District, William Swope, William H. Bauer Jr., Jessie Rodriguez, Kevin Hill, and Vern Lyssy for the 2022-2023 term.
- Took no action following a closed session.
- Heard department head reports.
- Set the next meeting for Nov. 1.