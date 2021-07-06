POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority board approved its 2022 fiscal year budget during a special called meeting Tuesday.
Port Director Charles Hausmann noted that the total net revenue of $12,954,640 was in the red, and they would need to dip into the fund balance.
“We’re working to make sure it doesn’t drop below $20-21 million,” he said.
Expenditures were up, while income remained the same. COVID-19 played a part as income dropped somewhat during the pandemic.
Expenditures included $1 million for sampling and analysis for the widening and deepening of the port; $2.5 million for the Bean Tract for remediation in conjunction with the South Peninsula dredging project involving 14 acres of grass and levees for remediation; and an estimate of $11 million for the South Peninsula project due to the fact it will have to be mechanically dredged.
The board approved the budget.
In business, the board:
- Approved amendments for the 2021 budget.
- Approved AN/NH3 Storage fees effective July 1.
- Approved a 10-year, 100 percent tax abatement for Formosa Plastics for the PPIII Project.