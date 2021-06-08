Several new committees were created to assist the Calhoun Port Authority in getting its work done during a June 2 meeting.
“My desire for these committees is for our board to grow and develop as our port expands. We as commissioners need to keep up with our port’s growth in knowledge and understanding by being an engaged board,” said newly-elected board chairman Luis De La Garza.
The new boards will research to make recommendations to the board.
The committees are:
- Finance, Budget, Human Resources, and Pay: Board members Jay Cuellar and Johnny Perez.
- Port Director and Deputy Development, Growth, and Evaluation: Cuellar and board member J.C. Melcher.
- Operations, Maintenance, and Growth: Perez and board member Marty Strakos.
- Real Estate Development and Growth: Perez and board member Daniel Krueger.
- Emergency Response Development: Strakos and Cuellar.
- Board Development and Growth; Melcher and Cuellar.
- Public Education Development and Growth: Krueger and Perez.
De La Garza said the port often feels like an island, so the commissioners will be going out to see what other ports are doing and bring the best practices back to be considered for the port.
The Education Committee is to tackle public education and make them aware of what the port is doing and how it has grown. He noted he wants to get out of the mindset of “out of sight, out of mind.”
Emergency response is to work with all the local entities to make sure things are in place in case of a catastrophe such as an oil spill.
“We are growing in exporting oil, and I want us to be ready,” said De La Garza.
Also, during the meeting, the board met in a closed session and took no action after returning to the open session.