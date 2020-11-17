POINT COMFORT - The Calhoun County Navigation Industrial Development Authority approved the issuance of two revenue bond series totaling $435 million in support of the Max Midstream Project at the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort.
Bond Series 2020A is a tax-exempt series up to $85 million and Bond Series 2020B is taxable and is up to $350 million for a total of $435 million. The numbers are on the high side and could come down to $73 million for tax-exempt bonds and $280 million for the other series, said Greg Salinas with McCall, Parkhurst & Horton, bond counsel for the port.
The authority met today to conduct a public hearing on the bond issuance. Following the hearing, the board approved the bond sale.
The port board is acting as a conduit for Max Midstream in a public-private venture and is not responsible for paying the bonds. The port has entered similar agreements with Formosa Plastics, Ineos, and British Petroleum.
“You are essentially lending (Max Midstream) your tax-exempt status to lower the cost of borrowing,” said Salinas, who noted they were on a tight schedule to get everything in place in order to sell the bonds by Nov. 30. It will be a limited offering in bond lots of $100,000.
“This is for institutional investors,” said Salinas, noting these companies had the sophistication and surveillance capability to monitor the company.
Max Midstream is investing up to $1 billion in the overall project. They have purchased the Seahawk Pipeline and Terminal at the port, and they plan to rehabilitate the facility as well as their facility in Edna to meet the need of bringing oil from Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin.
The project is expected to create 474 new jobs and 598 construction-related jobs over the next ten years across the state.
The port will build three new berths to accommodate the larger ships, and as part of the private-public partnership, Max Midstream will pay to widen and deepen the port.