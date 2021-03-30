POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun County Port Authority Board approved a 30-day extension between the port and IDE Americas Inc. during a special meeting Tuesday, March 23.
The motion to approve the memorandum of understanding was made following a closed session.
Also, during the meeting, the board approved a proposal for engineering and design support for the Bean Tract Mitigation.
The work will go along with the dredging that is going on at the port.
Belaire Environmental is currently working on the mitigation and doing sampling in the area. Port Director Charles Hausmann said the company would need to coordinate so people will not be on top of each other.
In other business, the board approved advertising for bids for the Matagorda ship channel improvement project, free-dredge sampling, and analysis.