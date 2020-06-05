The Calhoun Port Authority commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the potential sale of the AN/NH3 Facility during a recent special called meeting May 26.
The agreement was reached with INEOS Nitriles USA to purchase the facility and to lease the land it is on for 25 years. The MOU also provides for three 10-year options for renewal that have to be approved by the board.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a lease with Max Midstream Texas, LLC, for approximately 5-plus acres of land in exchange for a minimum of 3,950 square feet of usable office space. The space would be used for offices as well as for a crude oil and condensate analysis laboratory.
The board took no action on a change order for the North Peninsula access road project as well as took no action following a special session concerning a business prospect.