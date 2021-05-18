POINT COMFORT – New board members were sworn in following a canvass of the May 1 votes Wednesday by the Calhoun Port Authority board.
Joining the board are newly elected District 1 representative Marty Strakos and District 6 representative Daniel Krueger. District 5 representative Johnny Perez was re-elected to his seat.
Following the swearing-in, the members elected Luis De La Garza as board president. He was the only member nominated. Also, Perez was elected as board secretary.
Port Director Charles Hausmann reported that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will dredge a shoal out on the jetties that are outside the channel configuration. It could happen within the next two to three weeks as the Corps has a dredge in New Orleans that is not being utilized.
“This is good news as that shoal was creating issues for the pilots,” said Hausmann.
He also reported that the port had a good April with revenue “much better than last month” at 309,764.4 short tons. The 10-month total stands at 2,957,638.7 short tons.
In other business, the board:
- Agreed to award the bid for depository services at the May 19 meeting.
- Authorized seeking bids for a portable gangway for use at the General Cargo Dock.
- Approved 2021 budget amendments.
- Took no action following a closed session.
- Took no action on amending a memorandum of understanding with Ineos Nitriles.