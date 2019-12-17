POINT COMFORT – Calhoun Port Authority board members celebrated a milestone after being notified of the receipt of a signed Chief’s Report for the Matagorda Ship Channel widening and deepening project.
“This is a big milestone. We’ve been waiting for this for quite some time, and we finally got that signed Chief’s Report,” said Port Director Charles Hausmann. “We’re excited and waiting to move forward on it.”
The report was received about two weeks ago, and Hausmann said they have already been in discussions with the state’s Congressional members – Rep. Michael Cloud, Sen. John Cornyn, and Sen. Ted Cruz – to “ensure that per the approved Chief’s Report that our project, the widening and deepening of the Matagorda Ship Channel, will be included in the next Water Resource Development Act, which should take place in 2020.”
In other business, the board:
-- Took no action following a closed session to discuss a business prospect.
-- Approved a contract with Maldonado and Associates Inc. for legislative services.
-- Approved a purchase order to Schneider Electric for software and software support for the AN/NH3 Wonderware Station Upgrade.
-- Approved seeking bids for the NH3 tank roof repair project.
-- Approved modifications to the indemnity clause in the professional Services Agreement with Fire Risk & Safety Technologies for the fire protection audit.
-- Approved a resolution to take action toward the issuance of bonds to provide solid waste disposal and sewage facilities for Formosa Plastics Corporation and declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures.
-- Approved execution of Amendment 2 to the indemnity agreement of Aug 14, 2019, between the port and Great River Industries.