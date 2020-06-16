POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority board changed its legal representation during its meeting on May 10.
The port agreed to change its agreement with Roberts, Odefey, Witte & Wall to an hourly rate rather than a retainer.
“In visiting with Anne Marie (Odefey) and Sandra (Witte), we want to maintain the relationship but not have a monthly retainer and go to an hourly rate under the direction of Port Director Charles Hausmann,” said board member Jay Cuellar, who said he asked the firm for a letter of agreement.
Board member Tony Wehmeyer, who attended via phone from the middle of his cotton field, said he believed the port was safer with an attorney present. “We always had an attorney close by, and it’s saved us a lot of money by them being there to correct our mistakes before they are made,” he said. “The safety of the port is my only concern.”
Board chairman J.C. Melcher noted that the board would have to be careful in going through Hausmann to engage the firm in port business.
“This could save the port and the taxpayer $24,000,” said board member Luis De La Garza.
The board voted unanimously to change the agreement between the port and the law firm.
Following that, the board voted unanimously to hire the Galveston firm of Moore Landrey, LLP, Alan Sanders, attorney at law, to represent the port.
“I met with the firm and Luis De La Garza and I met with the gentleman,” said board member Tony Holladay. “They have a lot of experience representing ports like the Port of Port Arthur and the Port of Orange, so I say yes, use them. We didn’t have a local attorney in the Victoria Advocate lawsuit, so I agree” to use them, he said.
Board member Johnny Perez noted that the firm has close to 30 years experience working for ports, and “it will be real good to have them.”