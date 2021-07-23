POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority board approved ratification of insurance coverage during its Wednesday special-called meeting.
The Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort’s insurance expired at the end of April, but it had been bound since coverage had expired, explained Port Director Charles Hausmann.
During the July 14 regular meeting, Hausmann reported that the insurance would be ready at a 48 percent increase in premiums to $700,000.
However, Hausmann said at Wednesday’s meeting that the insurance discounts received by the port helped reduce the premium to $655,850. Of that, $432,860 is paid out of the AN/NH3 fund and the remainder out of the port’s gross revenue fund.
In other business, the board:
• Elected Commissioner J.C. Melcher to serve as assistant secretary. Commissioner Johnny B. Perez, who serves as secretary, made the nomination, while board Chairman Luis De La Gaza nominated Jay Cuellar. Melcher received threes votes from Perez, along with commissioners Dan Krueger and Marty Strakos, while Cuellar received two votes.
• Approved payment of the invoice from the Law Firm of Moore Landrey LLP.
• Approved a 10-foot wide easement on a port property between the port and AEP Texas Inc. for land leased by Simplot Fertilizer.