Conner Kestler received his 5A Ford player of the Week award last Thursday.
Members of the Port Lavaca Ford Dealership presented the award to Kestler, and he is the first Calhoun Sandcrabs player to receive this honor.
“It’s a great accomplishment. We’ve had a lot of great football players come through this program,” Kestler said. “And to be up there with some of the names that we have, it’s a big honor.”
Kestler talked about getting this award, and he said it’s something that he’ll look back on one day and “see what he did” in high school.
“I’ve got to think about this award a lot. It’s just trophy,” Kestler said. “But it’s a team award, and I’m happy to get it.”
Kestler was named 5A Ford Player of the Week for his performance against the Southside Cardinals in week 10.
Kestler rushed for 271 yards and five touchdowns. He also passed for 93 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals defense.
In the 2018 season, Kestler went down early in the Southside game, and the next season he and his team were redeemed from that loss.
“It was a redemption game for the whole team. They came here two years ago in our house and beat us really bad,” Kestler said. “And we wanted to return the favor to them, and I feel we did that really good.”
The Sandcrabs players and coaches were present when Kestler received his award, and Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker spoke about Kestler being recognized.
“It’s a great honor for Calhoun High School to have somebody recognized throughout the state of Texas for being one of the best players in Texas,” Whitaker said.
Kestler was a great representative of the award, Whitaker said. He added that Calhoun had “tremendous” players being nominated for Ford Player of the Week.
“Think about how many thousands of kids are playing every Friday night, and to be the one and only 5A kid picked to be player of the week in the state of Texas is a tremendous honor,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker talked about Kestler’s character and how he gave credit to the whole team.
“He is a very unselfish kid. He understands what the leadership role is when you’re playing quarterback. He was definitely a leader, and Conner is certainly one that leads by example,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added that Kestler will be missed, and he said it was an honor to have him represent Calhoun High School.