Missing Port Lavaca teen Hser Taw has not been located as of Monday afternoon. Port Lavaca Police Department Lt. Eric Salles said the young girl is considered a runaway and has been entered into the database for Missing and Exploited Children.
Salles said Taw’s mother reported that her daughter left her home of her own free will as she tried to stop her. The belief is she might be in the Houston area with a boyfriend she met on social media. There is no evidence that Taw is in any physical danger at this time.
“We have been looking through electronic devices for where she might have gone and who she is believed to have been in contact with,” said Salles. “We have also checked several residences in the area and questioned her friends. So far, nothing has turned up.”
Hser Taw was born on July 26, 2007. She is an Asian female, 5’4”, approximately 120 pounds with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a gray backpack.
If you see her or have any information, please contact Port Lavaca Police immediately at 361-552-3788.