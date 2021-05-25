After a year gone due to the pandemic, the annual Warrior’s Weekend returned with more than 200 veterans for their day out in the Port O’Connor waters.
The veterans who served during the global fight against terrorism came from all across the United States, gathered at the Houston Airport, and traveled down to the Field of Honor in Victoria.
The veterans traveled to the Community Center in Port O’Connor in two buses.
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Shilo Harris of Adkins, said being part of this year’s Warrior’s Weekend is really special to him.
He said being at the event is “amazing” because after COVID, and everything that has happened, it has been exhausting.
“I think this is going to be a great opportunity for veterans to get back out and network…just a lot of wonderful things happening today,” Harris said.
In 2007, Harris sustained third-degree burns over 35 percent of his body from an improvised explosive device (IED) with the 10th Mountain Division during his second deployment, according to his bio on his website.
The explosion also injured the driver of the armored vehicle and ended the lives of three of his fellow soldiers, according to his bio.
Harris is now a motivational speaker, talking about his story and raising awareness about PTSD and the important message for his fellow veterans.
“Not every person is willing to get up on stage or get in front of a group of people and tell their story,” Harris said.
Harris added it is a great opportunity to represent those veterans that don’t talk about their service.
“Maybe it’s too painful, or maybe they just don’t want to share. Maybe they want to keep it private,” Harris said. “But you know, what I’ve noticed is that it changes a lot of their lives. Just hearing another veteran gives them a little bit of a shade of recognition.”
Another retired U.S. Army veteran’s return to Warrior’s Weekend is of special significance.
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Lloyd of Mobile, AL, returned for the 10th anniversary of his first trip to Warrior’s Weekend.
Lloyd said he was severely wounded in 2010 and was put into the wounded warrior battalion and retired from the military in 2015.
In 2011, Lloyd was asked to go to Warrior’s Weekend, but he avoided it at all costs at first, he said.
During that first visit to the event, Lloyd would meet the family of Army Spc. Richard Arriaga of Ganado, who died in an ambush in Tikrit, Iraq in 2003, he said.
During the field of honor in 2011, he heard Arriaga’s name being called as one of the fallen, and his family was in attendance.
“It turned out to be one of those moments in life that just happened by chance, but not really. I mean, it’s just something. There was something a lot deeper in us kind of crossing paths like that after seven and a half years,” Lloyd said.
When Arriaga was killed, Lloyd stood guard over his and two other soldiers’ bodies who were covered with the United States flag.
At the awards, he saw the picture that a reporter took of him standing guard over Arriaga’s body, which happens to be his Facebook profile, he said.
Ever since that encounter, Lloyd has formed a special relationship with Arriaga’s family, including Arriaga’s daughter, Bianca.
Lloyd found a picture of Bianca when she was three months old on Arriaga when he died, but in 2011, he got to meet her at seven years old with Arriaga’s mother, Barbara Falcon.
“I mean, it rocked my world. I knew exactly who it was. It just was one of those moments that, as long as I live, it will never leave me,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd cannot put into words how special it is to be part of something like that, and without Warrior’s Weekend, none this would have happened, he said.
“There are soldiers that spend years and years trying to seek out family members of their buddies, thinking, maybe they have something that might help them, or whatever the case is, and they search and never find them,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd talked about how Warrior’s Weekend has impacted the veteran community.
Some veterans have never been on the water or fished before, Lloyd said, and how something that small can completely change someone’s life and get them out of a hole.
“It only takes one word or one gesture to change somebody’s life and get them out of that hole and put them back on the track,” Lloyd said.
It is so overwhelming that it guarantees one person will leave Port O’Connor a better person, Lloyd added.
Warrior’s Weekend continued without weather problems last Saturday for the fishing tournament.