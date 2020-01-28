POINT COMFORT – The port is one step closer to being included in the Federal Water Resource Development Act after a signed Chief’s Report was received.
The Chief’s Report is necessary for the widening and deepening of the Matagorda Ship Channel.
“The Chief’s Report tells us that the project meets all the federal requirements and eligibility for approval for the project’s completion,” explained Calhoun Port Director Charles Hausmann.
Hausmann notified the Calhoun Navigation District board that the report had been received during its Dec. 11, 2019, board meeting.
The report was received about two weeks ago, and Hausmann said during the Dec, 11 meeting that they had already been in discussions with the state’s congressional members - Rep. Michael Cloud, Sen. John Cornyn, and Sen. Ted Cruz - to “ensure that as of the approved Chief’s Report that our project, the widening and deepening of the Matagorda Ship Channel, will be included in the next Water Resource Development Act, which should take place in 2020.”
“It means you are an authorized project, but it doesn’t mean you get funding yet,” he said. The funding could come through Congress or through a “willing third party. This would be private-public funding and the fastest if a corporation is willing to move here,” Hausmann said. “Just because you are an authorized project doesn’t mean you’ve got the funding authorized. It’s a process.”
Hausmann said it is best to go through some willing third party, but as yet there is not a project of this scope and size that would make funding this feasible overall.
The cost of the project is $212,488,000 to get the port to a depth of 300 feet at the bottom, and -47 feet mean lower low tide. This used to be mean low tide but was changed to MLLT, which is the lowest of the two low tides per day, averaged over a 19-year period.
“This will help us to attract more industry to the area,” said Hausmann as it would allow bigger ships to carry more cargo and reduce transportation and shipping costs.
A Chief’s Report requires a feasibility study, which looks at currents, depths, and studies the shoaling. The Chief’s Report came at the end of the three-year period covered by the feasibility study, which cost around $3 million.