POINT COMFORT – A strong push to get the jetty deficiency report released is being made, it was reported to the Calhoun Port Authority board last Wednesday.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said he had been in discussions with the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the port’s lobbyist to do all that could be done to speed the process of releasing the report in the hope of getting it placed into the Federal Water Resources Development bill.
“Everything is done, but the Corps has not released it,” said Hausmann. “They are holding on to it and haven’t released it yet. We’re in the process of getting our representative to write a letter to the general to push this and get the report released.”
“We are in the bills for the widening and deepening of the port on the House side and the Senate side,” said Hausmann, noting he had seen the draft of the bills. It is still waiting for U.S. Senate approval before being sent to the reconciliation committee between the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.”
“We need to get the deficiency report released so we can try to get our language into WRDA through committee,” said Hausmann. “We’re pushing hard on this, but we’re not quite there but over the next couple of weeks hope to get our language into WRDA.”
In other business the board:
- Took no action on the bylaws to give the board time to study the changes
- Approved returning the remaining balance from the attorney reimbursement fund to Lloyds Energy. Hausmann said about $500 of the upfront requested $25,000 for legal fees was spent.
- Approved an option to lease approximately 50 acres on the Southern Peninsula
- Approved a right of first refusal agreement for the lease of 1,100 acres of the port’s Alamo Beach tract
- Authorized negotiation with True Internet Service for a 25 foot by 25-foot tract for the installation of a monopole to which Internet devices can be mounted
- Approved advertising for bids for the NH3 Tank Farm Road and Site Repair project
- Approved bills and transfer of funds
- Approved board member committee meetings for the personnel committee