The Calhoun Port Authority received an unmodified clean opinion for its annual audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The audit was presented by Steve Van Manen of Harrison Waldrop and Uherek, LLP, Certified Public Accountants during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 13.
“The unmodified or clean opinion is, from a CPA perspective, I can not give the board any higher form of assurance than this opinion that these financial statements are accurate,” said Van Manen.
In the audit’s financial highlights, Van Manen pointed out that the unassigned fund balance for the General Fund was $29,142,449 or 461.6 percent of actual expenditures of $6,313,794.
“This is the most significant,” he said. “A lot of entities have a fund balance policy and a very common fund balance policy is 25 percent so 461 percent is significant and gives an indication of the strength the port has at this point in time. It’s been a trend for the last several years and increased this past year.”
Van Manen also pointed out the port has seen a “healthy increase in the fund balance over the previous year.” The fund balance at the beginning of the fiscal year was $25,428,785 and at the end of the fiscal year it was at $29,142,449.
This year’s audit was different from previous years as it was a comprehensive report that included a significant amount of voluntary disclosure to the public of the port’s financial situation, noted Van Manen. The report will be submitted to the Government Finance Association for review for its Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The first addition was that of a transmittal letter explaining the port’s major accomplishments, its goals and future plans.
The biggest addition to the audit, noted Van Manen, was the supplement information the board elected to add to the annual audit.
“This took the staff a long time. They had to go back for the past 10 years and develop this information, which is a requirement for the award program,” said Van Manen. “I can’t emphasize enough what your staff did this year to get this completed.”
Port Director Charles Hausmann said that Deputy Port Director Forrest Hawes “did an outstanding job getting this information, putting it together and working with Steve.”
Hawes said, “I would like to acknowledge the help of the Appraisal District and Tammy and Sylvia at that entity were a great help.”
Commissioner Luis De La Garza made the motion to accept the audit, which was seconded by Commissioner Tony Holladay and approved unanimously.
Also during the meeting, Hausmann reported that through the first half of fiscal year 2020-2021, the port was at 2,033,223.8 short tons and that in December total revenue tons were 384,938.7 short tons and that through the first half of that NGL loaded out eight crude oil barges total 13,608.9 short tons; Harvest loaded out four crude oil barges total 14,010.3 short tons; and Seadrift Coke loaded out five barges to two ships for export totaling 8,266.8 short tons.
He also noted that 83 vessels – 30 deep draft and 53 inland barges – came through the port in December and 178 invoices were issued.
In addition, Hausmann said filing for the 2021 board election started Jan. 13 and will go through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, for District 1, 5 and 6.