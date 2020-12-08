POINT COMFORT -
Changes to the bond issuance for Max Midstream was the topic on the agenda of the Calhoun Port Authority Board as well as the Calhoun County Navigation Industrial Development Authority.
The development board and the authority originally approved the issuance of two revenue bond series totaling $435 million in support of the Max Midstream project at the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort.
Bond Series 2020A is a tax-exempt series up to $85 million, and Bond Series 2020B is taxable and is up to $350 million for a total of $435 million.
During Monday’s meeting, Greg Salinas with McCall, Parkhurst & Horton, bond counsel for the port, said there was significant pushback from investors who were concerned with the revenue flow for the life of the project.
Salinas explained that the $266 million was downsized to $24 million notes with a seven-month maturity. This reimbursement, he said, would allow the company to approach someone like Phillips 66 about constructing a 24-inch pipeline from Edna to North Victoria, as well as other agreements concerning the oil.
“Then, we come back with a more traditional long-term issuance,” said Salinas.
The development board approved a resolution renaming the bond series as notes as well as ratifying the actions of the issuer representative, approving forms of an indenture of trust, a loan agreement, and purchase agreement and authorizing its execution; and approving an amended and restated limited offering memorandum and approving other matters in connection with it.
The port authority board approved the same resolution when it reconvened following the development board meeting.
The port board is acting as a conduit for Max Midstream in a public-private venture and is not responsible for paying the bonds. The port has entered similar agreements with Formosa Plastics, Ineos, and British Petroleum.
“You are essentially lending (Max Midstream) your tax-exempt status to lower the cost of borrowing,” said Salinas, who noted they were on a tight schedule to get everything in place in order to sell the bonds by Nov. 30. It will be a limited offering in bond lots of $100,000.
“This is for institutional investors,” said Salinas, noting these companies had the sophistication and surveillance capability to monitor the company.
Max Midstream is investing up to $1 billion in the overall project. They have purchased the Seahawk pipeline and terminal at the port and plans to rehabilitate the facility as well as their facility in Edna to meet the need of bringing oil from Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin.
The project is expected to create 474 new jobs and 598 construction-related jobs over the next 10 years across the state.
The port will build three new berths to accommodate the larger ships and as part of the private-public partnership, Max Midstream will pay to widen and deepen the port.