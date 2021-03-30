The sun broke through the shroud of clouds and lit up George Adams Park just in time for Praise in the Park Saturday.
The event, hosted by Alamo Heights Baptist Church, was to bring people back together after the isolation of the pandemic.
“We just wanted to do something for our community,” said Ken Bolton, pastor of the Alamo Heights Baptist Church. He credited Youth Pastor Haynes Searcy for coordinating the event. Bolton said, “He did a lot of the leg work.”
Bolton said they co hosted the event with Mt. Sinai Baptist Church because they had not been able to meet in person due to COVID. “We wanted to do something to include them.”
Mount Sinai parishioners will attend church services together for the first time in a long time on Easter Sunday, said Mt. Sinai Pastor James Fowler.
The event also drew the Insurgence Ministry, which is a prison ministry based out of Northside Baptist Church in Victoria. “They not only work with prisoners and their families but anyone in need,” said David Segura, who runs the program.
Visitors enjoyed the hotdogs while children got to be creative in the arts and crafts area. To cap off the evening, the contemporary Christian music of Search Light Grace Band lifted the audience in praise.