As times change, technology changes to stay current. Nearly everything now is digital, and thanks to a Tocker Grant, all of the county’s newspapers are being digitized, preserving our local history.
Digitizing the newspapers was enabled through a Tocker Grant, spearheaded by Texas historian John Koenig.
Calhoun County Commissioners approved a $25,900 Tocker Grant application for the digitization of Port Lavaca newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019, and accepted the grant on Jan. 28, 2020.
In the early 1990s, the Tocker Foundation, created in 1964, discovered a need in small, rural Texas libraries serving populations of 12,000 or less. In 1992, the foundation board decided to focus grant distributions in this way. The foundation partners with community libraries to meet the particular needs of the community, according to the foundation’s website.
Tocker Grants have been instituted in Calhoun County before. There have been five Tocker Grants in Calhoun County, totaling $148,134 in grant monies.
The Port O’Connor Library used a $51,830 grant in 2018 for furniture and shelving. The Calhoun County Library used $1,758 for computers and equipment in 2018, $50,000 for furniture and shelving in 2010, and $18,646 for furniture and shelving in 2007.
The newest grant, which is digitizing Port Lavaca newspapers, will not only preserve our local history, it will give anyone instant access to thousands of pages of news and history.
Not all issues are uploaded, but so far, 485 are issues available.
To access a track down memory lane or to read up on our local history, visit www.texashistory.unt.edu and insert “Port Lavaca” or “Port Lavaca Wave” into The Portal to Texas History search bar on the website’s home page.