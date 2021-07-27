POINT COMFORT – Prior approval for board members’ travel was approved by the Calhoun Port Authority board.
The discussion came up during a special called meeting on Wednesday following a closed session after which board member committee travel was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner J.C. Melcher voting against it.
Commissioner Dan Krueger said people are asking him if he is getting rich serving on the port board.
“I’ve been asked that more than once, so I think we need to be careful where we spend our money. A lot of people are watching us,” he said.
Members of the board recently attended a Nueces County Navigation District meeting to learn how its members run their authority.
“I went to the last meeting myself, and it was a real learning experience,” said Commissioner Johnny B. Perez. “You can go to seminars or learn from other people how they do their presentations, security, do maintenance. We’re a growing port and need to seek advice and see examples of what to do to bring home.”
Board Chairman Luis De La Garza has created several new committees which report back to and make recommendations to the board to see how other ports and their boards work.
“As I have said numerous times, we need to get off the island. If we stay on the island, we cannot see what’s available out there to grow,” he said.
Commissioner Jay Cuellar noted there were checks and balances on travel as it has to be approved by the board.
“We approve the committee process and can vote down individually,” he said. “The elected board is there to monitor those that get out hand and hold them publicly accountable.”
“Not really,” said Commissioner Marty Strakos.
A motion was made to approve the travel, and the vote ended in a three-three tie, leaving the current policy in place. Travel and payment are covered in the port’s bylaws.
Melcher asked how to handle it if it is not part of official port business.
“If I wasn’t on board business, I probably wouldn’t be attending these meetings. I’m collecting data to improve the board and/or committee.” De La Garza said.
Cuellar offered a “middle of the road” settlement of having travel approved at a meeting prior to travel.
“That’s something I can agree with,” said Strakos. “Discuss it before it happens. No one else knew. I had no clue you [members] were going. This way gives everyone an opportunity to learn.”
The motion for prior approval was seconded by Strakos and passed by a 4-2 vote with De La Garza, Perez, Cuellar, and Strakos voting for and Melcher and Krueger voting against.
The board also approved insurance coverage. The Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort’s insurance expired at the end of April, but it had been bound since coverage had expired, explained Port Director Charles Hausmann.
During the July 14 regular meeting, Hausmann reported that the insurance would be ready at a 48 percent increase in premiums to $700,000.
However, Hausmann said at Wednesday’s meeting that the insurance discounts received by the port helped reduce the premium to $655,850. Of that, $432,860 is paid out of the AN/NH3 fund and the remainder out of the port’s gross revenue fund.
In other business, the board:
– Elected Commissioner J.C. Melcher to serve as assistant secretary. Commissioner Johnny B. Perez, who serves as secretary, made the nomination, while board Chairman Luis De La Gaza nominated Jay Cuellar. Melcher received three votes from Perez, along with commissioners Dan Krueger and Marty Strakos, while Cuellar received two votes.
– Approved payment of the invoice from the Law Firm of Moore Landrey LLP.
– Approved a 10-foot wide easement on a port property between the port and AEP Texas Inc. for land leased by Simplot Fertilizer.