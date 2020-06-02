The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office honored the memory of K9 dog Tessa, who was put down due to medical reasons.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery and members of CCSO made a memorial grave to honor Tessa’s service as a K-9 dog.
Tessa retired from the K9 unit in February 2019 and was rehomed.
CCSO Patrol Corporal James Tolar was Tessa’s partner, and he has been part of the K9 unit for the past five years.
Tolar took in Tessa after her retirement was announced in March 2019 in one of the commissioners’ court meetings.
Tessa was a Belgian Malinois, Tolar said, and he got her when she was six years old. He added she was retired due to medical reasons.
“During that time, [She was] extremely energetic…she was very much loved amongst the office, extremely friendly loving dog,” Tolar said.
Tessa was Tolar’s first K9 dog, and he worked with her for five years.
“I had a really good bond with her, and we’ve generated a lot of cases,” Tolar said. “And she’s been a huge success for the community.”
Tolar had much support in honoring the memory of Tessa.
CCSO made a memorial grave for Tessa near the Calhoun County Museum, and Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery spoke to the Wave about the ceremony.
“We got to make sure that the guys know that we stand behind them and support them on all their endeavors,” Vickery said.
Vickery said when you have a K9 dog, they are “an officer of the law as well.”
Vickery stated that the dog becomes as much a part of that handler’s family as everything else.
“When something like this happens, you people all the lose an animal that’s like a kid to them,” Vickery said. “This goes farther beyond that because not only it is part of your family, but it’s an officer of the law.”
K9 units spend time more time with their K9 dog than most normal pet owners do, Vickery said.
Tolar talked about the support he received from his fellow members of CCSO, and he said CCSO has been “hugely supportive.”
Tolar talked about how Tessa was more than just a dog, but a “partner” day in a day out.
“She actually spent more time with me than my wife and my kids,” Tolar said. “So having a bond in a relationship, even if it is with a dog for a period of time, day in and day out it meant a lot, and to lose her has been really hard.”