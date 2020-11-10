COVID-19 took a bite out of another annual event this year – Warriors Weekend.
However, the local Warriors Weekend organizers were not going to let the year go by without trying to honor veterans wounded in service to the country.
So they took up the Purple Heart Challenge, said Ron Kocian, who organized the weekend event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4403, starting with a meal Friday, Nov. 6, welcoming the veterans to town.
“This is our first Purple Heart Challenge,” said Kocian.
The event drew 44 veterans and their wives, who were part of a fishing tournament on Saturday.
Kocian said they would be fishing for redfish, speckled trout, black drum, and flounder. And, there would be a prize for the fisherman who netted the largest Texas Slam – redfish, trout, and flounder.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” said John Takai, who served in the 128th Light Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, also known as the Black Lions. “It’s good to meet with other veterans.”
Takai, who is from Guam, served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and was part of the troop surge in 2007. He was injured by an explosively formed penetrator.
“I’m thankful to be alive,” he said.
For more information about Warriors Weekend, visit www.warriorsweekend.org.