The world’s toughest canoe race returns to Calhoun County this weekend at Bill Sanders Memorial Park in Seadrift.
A total of 148 paddlers signed up for this year’s Texas Water Safari’s 260-mile race that starts in San Marcos at Spring Lake Saturday, June 12, and ends in Seadrift.
There is a lot of excitement in the air for this year’s race, said Allan Spelce, Board Director of the Texas Water Safari.
“We hear that a lot, actually. People are glad to be out training on the river, seeing the river, seeing old friends, and getting out,” Spelce said.
Spelce said adding to the excitement this year is the high waters, which has the potential to have records fall.
The challenge this year for the safari is the rainfall Texas has been receiving. Spelce said the safari has been working closely with GBRA to monitor the rain gauges.
“This year, it’s actually been a little bit challenging right now because of all the rains we’ve had, you know, getting checkpoints in place, being able to launch search teams on private property,” Spelce said.
The factor the safari is watching is the amount of water being released from Canyon Lake, and Spelce said the race cannot be held in flooding conditions.
“I’ve done the race 11 times, and you can’t help but get excited about big fast water and being able to get down there in a record amount of time. And it’s just a lot of fun. It is just made for a great race,” Spelce said.
The paddlers will be arriving in Seadrift Sunday afternoon, according to Spelce.