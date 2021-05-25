The rains fell hard and fast last Wednesday, dropping around eight to 10 inches in Calhoun County and halting life a bit around the county.
About four inches of that downpour found its way into Erin Clevenger’s home on Park Road in the Six-Mile area.
“It was just too much water, too fast. Our house has never flooded before. Water has never even come close to coming inside. To us, this seemed impossible,” she said. “When we opened the door and saw our sunporch and yard were that flooded, we were shocked. My guess is it had something to do with the blocked or slowed drainage in my area, but again this had never been an issue.”
The water has receded fairly quickly compared to other homes in the neighborhood, she said.
“The storm dumped so much rain on our house so fast I think that, with the fields on all sides of our house, the water had nowhere else to go. As it slowly drained out of the yard, it evacuated the house. It was there just long enough to do its damage,” she said.
The family felt overwhelmed as all the floors, baseboards, and bottom drywall has to be removed and replaced.
“The feeling I got when I saw my house full of water is an overwhelming feeling that I can’t really explain. We felt a little bit helpless and unsure of what to do at first. You can’t really begin the cleanup process when everything around you is still wet, which makes everything harder,” Clevenger said.
The family didn’t attempt to leave their home but attempted to get the water out as fast as possible to prevent mold, she said.
“So my husband, my daughters, and I got to work. We got rid of as much water as possible, moved furniture to drier areas, and then started sorting through all of the mess. My girls and I sorted through the salvageable items while my husband started pulling baseboards and cutting drywall,” she said.
Clevenger said the only danger they felt was in the beginning when electrical items were still plugged under the water they were walking in.
“Once that was taken care of, we just felt more overwhelmed than scared,” she said.
What comes next for the Clevengers?
“Initially, our plans are just to get everything wet out of the house. We will pull the flooring up and continue trying to remove the wet drywall over the next few days. After that, we aren’t quite sure. Everything will need to be replaced. I guess we will just figure it out as we go,” she said.
“In the beginning, we were sad as we were throwing stuff away, but my daughter Kylie encouraged us to look for the silver linings. No one was hurt, and material things are replaceable,” she said. “My family is being troopers through all of it, and so many people have reached out to offer their help. That is why I love our community. It’s a bump in the road, but we will be OK.”