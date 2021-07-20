Her work experience includes a cartel family member, a zombie and an apocalyptic survivor. Can you guess how Felicia Reyes might find herself attending an upscale party one day, to wearing a uniform and carrying a badge on another, to hunting down a creature perhaps all within the same year?
For four and a half years, Reyes, 49, formerly of Port Lavaca, now of Fort Gordon, Georgia, has been a stand-in and background actor. She got her start in Texas, but now works in Atlanta two hours from home. Reyes has worked under the direction of Robert Rodriguez and actor/filmmaker Jason Bateman, and alongside the likes of the entire cast of Fear of the Walking Dead to Hollywood veterans Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfus, Kathleen Turner and Clint Eastwood, to musicians/rappers turned actors Will Smith, Queen Latifa, and Snoop Dogg, to more recent Hollywood favorites Steve Carell, Jamie Foxx and Chris Pratt. Other stars have to remain unnamed because of non-disclosure agreements.
Her acting career began by accident.
“I just fell into it because of my son. We were living at Fort Hood when The Long Road Home was filming the first flashback scene and needed teenagers. He got booked with Brock Allen Casting and since he was a minor, he had to have a parent with him,” Reyes said.
The production assistant asked Reyes if she was interested in working on the next episode because they wanted actual U.S. Army wives for a large welcome home scene. That was not her first day, though. Reyes worked on a small scene as a stand-in for a little girl. A stand-in takes the spot of the principal actor for blocking and camera and lighting adjustments. Stand-ins must know the lines and any changes made in order to know where to be within a scene.
“There are times when you are asked to do or say the lines because the director or the first assistant director wants to make sure the flow of the scene works well.”
An experienced stand-in now, that first scene was not easy.
“Talk about not knowing what to do, They didn’t have anyone small enough to fit in the space so the production assistant gave me a quick lesson in how to stand-in.”
Reyes wasn’t short enough, annoying the first assistant director.
“I actually got yelled at. He made me leave and wait outside. He came out and apologized and said it wasn’t anything against me, just a stressful situation.”
It was on this set that Reyes made a newbie mistake.
“That’s where I met Kate Bosworth and didn’t know who she was. I thought she was also another stand-in and started talking to her, small talk. When I had to step out for the child to come in, I then realized she was not a stand-in.”
Reyes worked on The Long Road Home the entire nine months of the series’ shoot. Reyes prefers stand-in work over background.
“You are part of the crew and are separate from background. You always have to be close to the set and in sight of monitors to make sure you can see what the first team (primary actors) is doing.”
Even though Reyes has worked on numerous films and TV series, the full-time work is not all glitz and glamour. Before COVID-19 shut down the movie industry for a year, Reyes worked six days a week spending four to 18 hours on set.
“I would literally carry a packed suitcase in my car just in case I needed to stay overnight.”
Now that the industry slowly began to come back, Reyes has been given 49 COVID tests in order to be on various sets.
An example of a typical workday before COVID was In The Tomorrow’s War, a military science fiction action movie starring Pratt, released this year where Reyes plays a present-day civilian sent into the future to fight an alien army.
Everyone who did background worked on it at least one day. The “survivor” group Reyes was in worked between eight to 12 days for long hours, with many costume changes wearing uncomfortable gear.
“When we went in for fittings, we had four sets of clothes exactly the same in varying degrees of weathering. I start out in heels and end up in boots. All the military gear was real military gear. The wrist bands were extremely uncomfortable and cut into our wrists.
“The days and nights we worked were very long but worth it. We had cots to sleep on when there was downtime. We would shoot through the night most of the time,” she said.
All of the waiting and hard work doesn’t guarantee Reyes will make it into the final cut of a movie or series.
“Most scenes of my scenes have made final cuts though some get cut shorter or they shoot many scenes and there might be one or two that get used. It all has to do with how the story flows.”
For example, the scene in The Tomorrow’s War when civilian soldiers drop into the future into a swimming pool was shot over a week and a half. There were special people selected for it, Reyes said.
“In that scene, they only showed very little of the 15 people who were geared up in suits. I know they were very disappointed, but not much can be done.”
Reyes said this work isn’t for everyone. She has gotten to know a few actors and directors, but she is there to do a job, not to be a fan.
“I have been lucky in that I have been doing stand-in for a while, and I get booked because of experience. It is important not to be a person who is star-struck. That’s the fastest way to get kicked off a set. I hardly ever submit for jobs. I normally get texts or emails from productions asking for me to work. A lot of times I will also get, ‘You worked on this production and we want to bring you onto this new one because you would be a perfect fit.’”
In addition to her experience and dependability, Reyes gets booked on whether her size and hair color match what the agency needs
Would she ever audition for a role as a primary character? Yes and no.
“I wouldn’t turn down a principal role if offered one; however, I’m more of a behind the scenes person, and would love to stay behind the screen instead of in front of it. I would love to be a permanent stand-in for a major actor and travel with them.”
Now Reyes can be more selective with her roles.
“I turn down a lot of job offers now. I do it for fun.”