Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese is one of 16 elected officials chosen to attend the Commissioners Court Leadership Academy - Class IX organized by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension V.G. Young Institute of County Government. The opening seminar will take place this April in Austin.
“This program provides advanced leadership training to county judges and commissioners through a series of educational activities around the state and in Washington, D.C.,” said director Dr. Peter McGuill.
“It will benefit by providing me with a better knowledge and leadership skills that would enable me to perform my job as commissioner at a higher level. It will enhance my communication skills with the public, which will in turn, enable me to be a better commissioner. I feel that it is my duty and responsibility to learn as much as possible in order to better serve the people of Calhoun County and Precinct 4,” said Reese.
Members of Class IX were selected from a pool of highly qualified applicants. Members of this class are Steve Aldrich, Brazos County Commissioner; Nancy Berry, Brazos County Commissioner; Alfonso Campos, Erath County Judge; Ken Cates. Kaufman County Commissioner; Lucy Hebron, Wood County Judge; Dan Hicks, Jr., Scurry County Judge; Cindy Irwin, Hutchinson County Judge; Kendric Jones, Waller County Commissioner; Gary Martin, Wilson County Commissioner; Roger Morris, Oldham County Commissioner; Gary Reese, Calhoun County Commissioner; Jason Snuggs, Cooke County Commissioner; Stevan Sturrock, Tyler County Commissioner; Dee Vaughan, Moore County Commissioner; Kenneth Weeks, Newton County Judge; and Mike White, Johnson County Commissioner.
“I look at it as an honor and a privilege to be selected as one of the 16 for this class, out of all the applicants from the 254 counties of Texas,” said Reese.
The Commissioners Court Leadership Academy is a 2-year program that builds advanced skills and knowledge in pursuit of four objectives:
• To increase knowledge of the origins and varying systems of county government and the interrelationship of local, state, and national government systems
• To develop communication and interpersonal skills to more effectively present ideas and work with community members, colleagues, the media, and other elected officials
• To enhance personal leadership and decision-making skills to better represent and lead constituents, counties, and associations
• To improve the ability to serve as an advocate for county issues at all levels of government
Sessions for Class IX will be April 6-8 in Austin, Oct. 19-21 in Corpus Christi, May 7-14, 2022 in Washington, D.C., and Aug. 10-12, 2022, in College Station.
The V.G. Young Institute of County Government is a part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Located in College Station, the Institute works to meet the educational needs of county officials and the public by anticipating, identifying, and addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by Texas county governments.
“We attend conferences several times each year to help keep us up to date on the ever-changing issues in county and state government. This course will help increase my knowledge of interrelationships of county, state, and national governments,” said Reese.