Technology is one area Republic Services is moving into to continue improving its trash pickup service.
Company representative Mike Reeves spoke to the Port Lavaca City Council on March 8 concerning new technology being implement with the drivers and a contractual 3 percent rate increase.
Reeves said the drivers are to be given iPads that will allow for GPS tracking, so they know where the drivers are at any given time. Also, he said the drivers had already started taking pictures of why they might not pick up a bin as they can make a judgment call on whether to pick up a bin that has an open lid.
“While contractually, the lid must close or be close to it, we do allow some leeway but mostly it is for safety,” said Reeves in his answer to Councilman Jim Ward’s question about cardboard sticking out above a bin and the lid not closing.
“People need to take time to cut boxes into smaller pieces and flatten them out,” said Reeves, noting that debris falling out and blowing everywhere is another issue.
“The biggest message I would like to get out is to bag all your trash. We all do it – go into the yard and pick up debris and put it in the bin. But it is a matter of convenience of yourself and your neighbor as it smells and on a windy day can be blown away and irritate the neighbors.”
Also, Reeves noted that construction debris in residential bins is not allowed as it can drop out and jam the blade in the packer unit.
In other business, the council:
- Canceled the May 1 election as incumbents councilmen Tim Dent and Ken Barr are unopposed
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to establish a juvenile curfew
- Approved a resolution opposing Texas Senate Bill 234 and Texas House Bill 749 - The bills excluded municipalities from using tax money for lobbying to groups such as the Texas Municipal League.
- Approved the city’s annual Optional Homestead Act at 10 percent for the 2021 tax year after certifying the candidates were unopposed
- Hired the YMCA to run the Municipal Swimming Pool from April 1 to Sept. 30
- Approved the final plat of the Express Inn Subdivision
- Approved a replat of part of Block 10 in Lynnhaven addition on the west side of Houston Street
- Approved amending the city’s Code of Ordinances to update the building and building trade codes to the most current version
- Proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month
- Approved applying for 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program – Community Development Fund grant up to $350,000
- Approved extending the Families First Coronavirus Response Act related to the COVID-19 Compensation Policy following an executive session
- Approved the consent agenda