Calhoun County Commissioners agreed to close part of Magnolia Beach for a market day during their meeting Sept. 2.
Commissioner David Hall requested closing the half-moon portion of the beach for the Rockport-Fulton “Road Trip To Indianola” event. The event will be Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. each day.
Terri and David Elliot addressed the court about a festival they hosted to help their artist friends who are dependent on the festival circuit to earn a living.
“It was unbelievable how many people and vendors were there despite the sweltering August heat,” said Terri Elliot. “We had people from Harlingen and San Antonio.”
She spoke of wanting to have monthly market days as other events such as the one in Canton were still going.
Thomas Minehousen, who promotes festivals, said Rockport was not allowing them yet, so he thought of bringing it to Calhoun County.
The court agreed to close the beach for two days.
In other business, commissioners approved a week of early voting for the Nov. 3 election to be conducted at the Bauer Community Center as drive-thru voting.
Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta told the court that three weeks of early voting had been approved for this election, and the first week she wanted to conduct drive-thru at the Bauer, which was more centrally located, and the last two weeks at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
“It will be open 7 to 7 each day, and we hope to catch people on their way to work,” she said.
In other business, the court:
- Adopted a tax rate of .5872 per $100 valuation; A public hearing on the rate is set for Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.
- Conducted a public hearing on a petition to vacate Lot 1, Live Oak Bayou Acres, and approved the petition after returning to open session
- Approved accepting a Texas Department of Transportation grant as part of the Routine Airport Maintenance Program. The funds will be used for maintenance at the airport.
- Approved purchase of 10 loads of grade 4 topping rock with $14,000 and about 5,000 gallons of RC-250 bulk oil at $15,000 for Precinct 3
- Declared items as surplus or salvage
- Accepted the July report from the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office
- Approved six budget amendments for the 2020 budget
- Approved payment of Memorial Medical Center and county bills and payroll