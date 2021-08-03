Calhoun County ISD school board members discussed increasing salaries for the fourth consecutive year when the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 budget was presented during the board’s first workshop meeting July 26.
The proposed increase is an effort to help offset with rising inflation and increased insurance costs school officials said.
Superintendent Larry Nichols said that every time CCISD staff members go to the store, there is inflation.
“When I go to the gas pump, I pay more. When I go to almost every place, I pay some more,” Nichols said.
Robin Martinez, the district’s chief financial officer, said that paraprofessionals (custodial, food service, and transportation) would get a proposed increase. Also, included is the $1,000 salary step increase for CCISD teachers that was approved during April’s meeting.
The district has given CCISD staff raises the last three budget years.
Health insurance is important for CCISD staff, and Nichols stated that there is nothing more important than one’s health.
“Our competitors for certain services have starting salaries that are above ours, so we wanted to adjust our starting salary,” Nichols said.
Nichols added they couldn’t get where their competitors are at the current time, but they have a better deal when it comes to benefits.
“We have teacher retirement. We don’t work on weekends and holidays. If you want a family-friendly schedule, work for the school,” Nichols said.
On another budget note, the current “bond repayment” tax rate is projected to provide revenue in excess of the amount required to make the upcoming bond payment.
As a result, taxpayers will likely see a tax rate decrease when the School Board adopts the 2021-2022 budget.
The school board will have two more budget workshop meetings on Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 before the final adoption of the budget and tax rate set for Aug. 31.