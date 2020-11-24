JOURDANTON--The Calhoun Sandcrabs playoff run ended in the Area Playoffs against the Boerne Greyhounds, 24-27, last Friday night.
The Sandcrabs played the game without Senior Fullback Steve Johnson, and Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about several injuries to key players this season.
“Life is not fair, and that’s something these guys will learn as you move forward. You’re gonna have things in life that are just not fair,” Whitaker said. “And it wasn’t fair for this football team. We have so many injuries to such key parts of our football team.”
Whitaker added it was a shame that they couldn’t keep all their players on the field and “healthy.”
“The kids who played tonight played their hearts out,” Whitaker said. “They gave it their all, came up short, and this game will not define who they are, and we love them all.”
The Sandcrabs rushed for 361 yards, and Senior Quarterback Jarius Stewart rushed 197 yards on 19 carries, scoring three touchdowns.
Stewart played his last game as a Calhoun Sandcrab, and Whitaker talked about how special of an athlete he was for the team.
“Jarius Stewart is one of the best football players that I’ve coached, and I’ve coached for 33 years,” Whitaker said. “For a kid that never came off the field, he plays hard and good. God bless him. He is unbelievable. I wish I could coach 15, 25, 30 Jarius Stewarts every year. It would make my job so much easier.”
Like Stewart, this was the last game for many seniors on the team, and Whitaker said this senior class represented Calhoun very well, and he added they are going to do well “beyond high school.”
The Sandcrabs shift their focus to next season, and Whitaker hopes the younger players learned from the seniors and step up.
“Hopefully, they look at these seniors and look up at these guys and see how hard they work and the other things that they had to do to accomplish what they accomplished [this season],” Whitaker said. “To get to this point, to be this caliber team, you just don’t get that. You have to earn it.”
--STATS--
OFFENSE:
Rushing: Jarius Stewart: 9 carries, 197 yards, 3TD, Jose Hernandez: 14/83, Min Htway: 14/64
Passing: Stewart: 1/2/42
Receiving: Mtway: 1/42
Offensive MVPs of the Week: Stewart, Htway, Zapata
DEFENSE:
Tackles: Kirk Stringham (7), Min Htway, Dalton Alford (5), Jarius Stewart, Adrian Chambers (4)
Assists: Colin Carabajal, Htway, Stringham (3), Stewart, Alford (2)
Interceptions: Stewart (1)
Sacks: Carabajal (1)
Defensive MVP of the Week: Carabajal, Stringham
SPECIAL TEAMS:
Tackles: Four Sandcrabs (1), Alford (.5)
Extra Points: Jose Ledezma (3/3)
Field Goals: Ledezma (1/1)
Punt: Aaron Martinez 63 yards
Kick Returns: Dalton Alford 31 yards