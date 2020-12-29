The Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Basketball (4-0 [1-0]) improves to 4-0 with their, 54-45, district opening win over the Beeville Trojans.
The Sandcrabs offense came alive with big threes by Senior Caleb Kwi and Junior Esteban Cruz; Kwi talked about his team’s offense a getting the big win over the Trojans.
Kwi said it felt good getting their shots against Beeville, and he added they had to push harder with teammate Casey Nunley out of the game in the first two minutes.
The Sandcrabs defense forced multiple turnovers and got key scoring plays.
Senior Aaron Zapata talked about how much practice the team has put in their defense in prep for the match against Beeville.
“We worked on it at practice everyday, and coach tells us we got to play hard because we can make easy layups if we play our defense good.” Zapata said.
Kwi was a big contributor to the Sandcrabs defense in the win over Beeville.
“We definitely had to hustle, it felt really good.” Kwi said. “We have to push our defense even more when our offense wasn’t working.”
The Sandcrabs improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2011, and Kwi talked about how it feels that the team is starting out undefeated.
“It feels awesome, [we’re] keeping the momentum going in, and now we got to raise it ever higher.” Kwi said.
Zapata said it’s important for the team start for 4-0, especially “for district” and “for teams looking” at their good start.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs return for the New Year Tuesday, Jan. 5, as they host the Sinton Pirates for their third district game.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m.