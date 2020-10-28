The Calhoun Sandcrabs outlasted the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in an offense shootout, 77-76, last Friday night in Sandcrabs Stadium.
The teams combined for 153 points, 22 touchdowns, and 1300 yards of total offense, including 670 yards rushing for Calhoun. One huge defensive stop by the Sandcrabs defense sealed the win.
The Buccaneers went for the win on a two-point conversion attempt by Senior Quarterback Andrew Body. The Sandcrabs forced a fumble inside the five-yard line, and Calhoun Linebacker Kirk Stringham recovered.
Stringham assisted in the tackle of Body and talked about his defense getting the key stop to clinch the win over Miller.
“It was important to get that tackle, and when I saw the ball on the ground, I picked it up and tried to run,” Stringham said, “but they took it out of my hand, and the other players did their job and took him down.”
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about the key defensive stop that sealed the win for his team.
“I’m so glad for our defense, and these guys [Miller] are so good on offense. I’m so glad for our defense to get that two-point stop, and that made them leave the field with their heads up. It was a total team effort.” Whitaker said.
Sandcrabs Senior Quarterback Jarius Stewart shined on offense for Calhoun with 245 rushing yards on 19 carries and six touchdowns.
Stewart talked about his defense getting the key, two-point conversion stop.
“It felt great at the end, and it was a very clutch situation, and our defense stepped up at the end and got us the stop for the win,” Stewart said.
Stewart gave a lot of credit to his offensive line for opening the holes he needed to score for the offense.
“That’s the most important thing. My O-Line, they have been playing great this whole season I feel like,” Stewart said, “and when I pull that ball, and when I see a hole, and it’s just wide open, and all I have to do is just hit it, and without them, I won’t be nothing.”
The Sandcrabs moved to 3-0 in district play, clinched a playoff spot, and joined Calallen, also undefeated in district play.
Whitaker talked about preparing for Alice, who didn’t play last Friday after forfeiting their game against Calallen, and said Alice will be fresh after not playing last week.
“Alice didn’t play this week. I know they’re gonna be ready to play for third place next week, but hopefully, we’ll get our heads up and get ready to go,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs travel to Alice this Friday and face the Coyotes in their final road game of the season.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
--STATS--
OFFENSE:
Rushing: Jarius Stewart: 19 carries, 245 yds, 6TD, Min Htway: 6 carries, 184 yds, 2TD, Steve Johnson: 12 carries, 176 yds, 2TD, Adrian Chambers: 4 carries, 65 yds, 1TD
Offensive MVP of the Week: Stewart, Htway
DEFENSE:
Tackles: Stewart, Kirk Stringham (9); 4 Sandcrabs (6)
Assists: Colin Carabajal (7), Stringham (6), Stewart, Esteban Cruz (3)
Fumbles Recovered: Stringham (1)
Fumbles Caused: Sammy Torres (1)
Sacks: Carabajal (2), Cruz (1)
Defensive MVP of the Week: Stewart
SPECIAL TEAMS:
Tackles: Jose Hernandez (1), 5 Sandcrabs (.5)
Touchbacks: Jose Ledezma (3)
Onside Kick Recovered: Xavier Smith (1)
Extra Points: Ledezma (7/9)
Kickoff Returns: Adrian Chamber: 3 yards
Special Teams MVP of the Week: Hernandez