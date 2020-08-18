The Calhoun Sandies kicked off the fall sports season with a bang getting a stunning win over top-ranked Industrial at home Tuesday, August 11.
The Sandies defeated the defending 3A champion Cobras in three out of four sets, winning two of four sets by more than two points.
Calhoun’s Head Volleyball Coach Jenna Buzek enters her second year with the Sandies, and she talked about her team going toe-to-toe with her old team.
“It was a good feeling, but I always say it’s what on our side that matters, and our girls played awesome tonight,” Buzek said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side, as long as we play our game then we’ll take care of business.”
The Sandies kept their composure and chemistry together against the Cobras, especially being down, 1-7, in Set Four.
Buzek said for her team to be so young, they are a “fun group” and work well together.
“They talked and communicated, and we still had little errors, but that comes with the first game,” Buzek said. “But overall, it was fun to watch them play.”
One of the biggest highlights of the game was the Set Four comeback. The Sandies faced a 6-point deficit early in the set but fought to a 15-14 lead late in the set.
An ace by Junior Setter/Right Hitter Rosie Orta and an ace and a kill by Senior Middle Blocker Jacy Hroch helped ice the game.
Orta and Hroch talked about their performances and beating a defending state champion at home.
“It was a great win because they had won state champs, so it was a real feel-good win because we feel like we accomplished something big that we haven’t done before,” Orta said.
Orta talked about her ace that sealed the game for the Sandies.
“I thought it [the ball] was going out, but as when it was ruled in, my heart went up, and I was like ‘okay, we’re gonna win this game’,” Orta said.
Hroch sealed the game’s final point with a kill, and she talked about building from the win against Industrial.
“I think we’re gonna go pretty strong, we all feel pretty good about it, so I think we’re gonna do pretty good [this season],” Hroch said.
Buzek also talked about building from this win heading into the 2020 season.
“We can’t think that is enough, beating Industrial is not enough, winning your first game is not enough, you got to play from here,” Buzek said. “So hopefully that’s a good confidence builder and a good start to the season, we just keep rolling from here.”
The Sandies played against Edna last Friday, El Campo last Saturday and Tuloso-Midway on Tuesday.
Calhoun hits the road Friday for a tri-match against ninth-ranked Needville and Lexington.
Final stats:
- Kills: Hroch (26), Orta (9), Savannah Lane (8)
- Aces: Orta (5), Madison Stringo (1)
- Blocks: Orta, Stringo (2), Hroch (1)
- Assists: Orta (27), Emma Strakos (12), Keri Grantland (1)
-Digs: Emme O’Donnell (21), Orta (14) digs, Grantland (11)