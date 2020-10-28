The Calhoun Sandies are prepping for their 10th playoff appearance against the Sweeny Bulldogs this Thursday in Palacios.
Sandies Interim Coach Kasey Cavazos talked about the preparation for the Bi-District match.
Cavazos said the Sandies had a practice game against Corpus Christi London to prepare the team for Thursday’s game in Palacios and “hopefully” further in the playoffs.
“We’re keeping everything the same, working on things we need to work on because we haven’t seen a lot of these players [from Sweeny],” Cavazos said, “so we’re not sure what we are up against, so we’re just gonna perfect everything we need.”
Cavazos is filling in for Sandies Varsity Coach Jenna Buzek who is on maternity leave, and she talked about the situation and winning.
“It’s exciting. It is a really a good opportunity for me,” Cavazos said. “The good thing about the maternity leave and not sick leave, we knew it was coming, so she had all season to kind of prepare me and kind of let me know everything that was going to be on my plate.”
Cavazos will be heading into her first playoff game as a coach, but with the help from Coach Buzek, she is going to walk her through experience, she said.
The Sandies have not won a playoff game since 2017, and Cavazos said the team has been working hard all season, and she added dropping to 4A was a blessing for the team.
“They know they actually have a chance [to win a playoff game], and they have been putting in the work for it, and I hope it pays off,” Cavazos said.
The Sandies will have their two senior leaders, Emme O’Donnell and Jacy Hroch, to help the younger players get motivated for the game.
Cavazos said it’s important to have their two seniors on the team, and she added it’s “pivotal” for them because it could be their last game.
“Emme has been a great leader vocally throughout the whole year. She talks and gets the team motivated. She knows how to do it,” Cavazos said.
Hroch, on the other hand, is a leader through action, Cavazos said. She added she’ll show the other players what they have to do.
The Sandies face the Sweeny Bulldogs this Thursday in a Bi-District game at Palacios High School.
The game is 6:30 p.m.