The investigation into a shooting at McDonald’s Saturday night is proceeding, said Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
One arrest for tampering with physical evidence was made while police were conducting interviews on site. No names have been released at the time of publication.
The shooting victim was “pretty lucky” as he was not seriously injured when the bullet grazed his chest and got wrapped up in his shirt, said Rangnow.
“He had no significant injury and other than a scratch the employee was not harmed. McDonald’s basically went into shutdown mode,” said Rangnow.
An ongoing altercation ended up at McDonald’s where several people came to engage in a fight with one of the employees, said Rangnow. Several vehicles, filled with people, came to the restaurant and after an exchange of words, a shot was fired at the McDonald’s employee as the vehicles were leaving.
If you have any information you can call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 361-552-3788 or Calhoun County Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH.
“We would definitely welcome any information about the case,” said Rangnow.
Check the Port Lavaca Wave’s website, plwave.com, for more information as it becomes available.