The Seadrift City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Mar. 2, in the Seadrift Civic Center.
One of the items brought up was additional CDBG-DR projects.
In a previous meeting, Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest mentioned Senate Bill 7 offsets that would authorize money for Hurricane Harvey-related recovery and disaster items.
The city received $1.5 million from CDBG to cover the 10 percent matches for its FEMA-PA projects.
“Now SB7 comes along, which is going to help us meet the match that will offset the CDBG-DR match we’re going to use, which was in the neighborhood of $600,000 to $700,000,” DeForest said.
The city will pay 2.5 percent of the matching funds, and the rest will come from SB7, DeForest said.
With SB7 covering 7.5 percent of the match, it releases “in the neighborhood of about $600,000” out the CDBG-DR fund for the potential use for additional FEMA or Harvey-related projects, DeForest said.
The council voted to prioritize additional CDBG-DR projects, which include new additional water storage, plant pressure upgrades, additional repairs to the SportsPlex, and an additional sidewalk at Bayfront Park with lower-level lighting.
The council approved, 4-0.
Before proceeding with the meeting, DeForest gave an update on the winter storm that hit the city.
DeForest went over the loss of water, power, and the people staying in the Civic Center.
As of Monday, Mar. 1, the city was still shutting off the water in buildings that had massive water leaks and busted pipes, DeForest said.
Some properties in the city still have the water off, DeForest added.
DeForest thanked the many “city personnel” that braved the weather during the President’s Day holiday, including the utility crews, solid waste crew, Seadrift Police Department, Seadrift Fire Department, and Precinct 4.
The council had two guests at the meeting Tuesday.
School board candidates Terri McGuire and Cynthia Alford introduced themselves to the council and residents attending the meeting.
The next Seadrift Council meeting is Tuesday, April 6.
--Agenda Items/Grants Approved--
AGENDA
- HOMESTEAD TAX: To reauthorize the current Homestead Tax Exemption of 20 percent
- TCEQ Enforcement SEP Project: To authorize Lynn Engineering
- ELECTION: To appoint Sherry Taylor as the presiding judge and Martha Bubenik as the alternate election judge for the May 1 general elections.
- REGULAR MEETING RESCHEDULING: The following rescheduled meeting dates: Tuesday, June 1 to Thursday, June 3, Tuesday, July 6 to Thursday, July 8, and Tuesday, Sept. 7 to Thursday, Sept. 9.
GRANTS
The council approved the following contract extensions in regards to FEMA-PA/CDBG-DR projects: Grantworks, G&W Engineering, and Urban Engineering.
- TDA-FAST: Approved the following payments: Siddons Martin, $252,250 for the light rescue command vehicle; GrantWorks, $5,250 for administrative activities to date, pending release of funds from TDA
- FEMA-PA PIER & MOORING AND JETTY: Approved payments of two Urban Engineering invoices for the mooring and jetty and the pier
- FEMA HMGP DR 433-0147: Approved payments of two G&W Engineering invoices for the lift stations and the fire station generator
- BAYFRONT RESTROOM: Approved to accept the plans for the Bayfront Restrooms and the authorized procurement/advertisement