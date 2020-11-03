Seadrift City Council held a special meet Thursday, October 15, at City Hall.
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with Calhoun County for the Seadrift Drainage Improvement Project.
According to the media packet, in response to federally declared disasters from 2015 to 2017, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated $4.383 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds to the state of Texas through the Texas General Land Office.
“The Parties intend to apply for funding for the Calhoun County Seadrift Drainage Improvements Project,” the media packet stated. “A project that will have flood reduction benefits for both jurisdictions, with county serving as the lead applicant for the GLO CDBG-MIT completion.”
According to the media packet, upon completion of the project, the County and the City of Seadrift will “provide all necessary operations and maintenance functions and services for project drainage improvements within their jurisdictions.”
Other items approved at the special meeting:
- A request to combine two lots into one by the property owner in the Harbor View subdivision
- A preliminary development agreement, in principle, with a property developer to develop a commercial property and RV Resort requiring annexation of said development to utilize city water and sewer