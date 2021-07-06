The Seadrift City Council met for a special meeting Tuesday, June 29.
The council approved the following items from that Tuesday’s meeting:
- Police Vehicle Financing: Approved 4-0 to pass resolution 20210629 and authorized terms of financing four annual payments.
- Truck Replacement: Approved 4-0 to use a portion of TMLIRP proceeds from the Tahoe Fire from the general fund capital outlay line 18 to supplement the capital outlay line 2, amend the general fund capital outlay line 18 to show $6,000 less, and line 21 to show $10,924, and amend line 21 to read “newer used truck to replace older.”
- Truck Replacement A: Approved 4-0 to authorize 2006 Ford to be declared surplus and put up for sealed bids.
- HMGP A: Approved 4-0 to rescind contingent bid to Barefoot Construction.
- HMGP B: Approved 4-0 to reject all bids and authorize rebidding of the HMGP shutter project.
- Sportsplex FEMA DR: Approved 4-0 to pay Techline Sports Lighting less the overage from the original contract price.
Seadrift will host its regular city council meeting Thursday, July 8, due to observance of the Fourth of July holiday.