Tax rate and budget season has started in Seadrift.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest and council members Tracey Johnson, Kenneth Reese, and Peggy Gaines were present at the first of three budget meetings, Tuesday, July 13.
The current tax rate is $0.56 and has not changed in the last two years.
According to the project general funds document, the tax rate is projected to be the same but is subject to change.
Calhoun County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Jesse Hubbell attended the meeting and explained the changes to when a city can propose a rate and when to notify property owners.
“It’s going to take a lot of coordination between all the taxing units in the appraisal district.
Postcards are being mailed to inform property owners of the proposed tax rates. Hubbell said the postcard will direct residents a website where property owners can go and get information about when taxing units can propose a tax rate, when they are going to have a meeting to discuss the tax rate, and the date when a unit sets its tax rate.
Hubbell said the appraisal district will have those postcards mailed out within seven to 10 days.
“It’s everybody, and it’s mandatory. It’s not something that we have an option to do. It didn’t affect us last year, but it does affect us in Calhoun County and all the smaller appraisal districts statewide this year,” Hubbell said.
DeForest said, with the help of Hubbell, they can figure out if the city can maintain its current tax rate or increase it a bit.
“Lowering it [the tax rate] is going to hurt us,” DeForest said, “and if we have to lower it to maintain what the legislature set for us, that wipes out a number of things.”
DeForest and the three council members went over the changes in the general fund, utility funds, and solid waste funds.
The next budget meeting is set for July 27 at Seadrift City Hall.