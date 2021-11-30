“Oh, come all ye faithful …” and let the musical stylings of the Seadrift Community Choir begin the Christmas season for you.
The choir has been together for 31 years and ringing in the season with its vocal performances for 29 years. Nancy Childress, choir director, said they have missed only two years – 1995 and 2020.
There are 39 people in the choir this season, and many have been with it since its inception. Nancy Childress is the choir director.
Before the first rehearsal, the choir meets for dinner to give them time to catch up with each other. There are nine rehearsals before the first concert.
“They are happy to come together,” said Childress. “They are a great group of people. It means something that they have stuck.”
This year’s performance features works of American composers or songs arranged by American composers, such as the French song, ‘Adeste Fidelis.”
Also on the program are Creation Praise, Creation Will Be At Peace, Bethlehem Wind, Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, Call The Baby Jesus, Peace Be With You, and Were You There On That Christmas Night?
The choir starts on the first Sunday of Advent, Sunday at 9:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seadrift and 6 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Seadrift. It will also perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Trinity Shores in Port Lavaca, 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Seadrift School, and 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port O’Connor. The final performances will be 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church in Seadrift and 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Seadrift.
Members of the choir are Mary Kay Belter, Cody Logan, Frances Brown, Janet Lorfing, Rosa Mary Caddell, Sheralyn Maddux, Barbara Campbell, Terry Maddux, Vickie Campbell, Patricia Massey, June Cantrell, Judy McCormick, Nancy Childress, Vicky Morgenroth, Darlene Coates, Lynn Pfeifer, Carolyn Cowan, Barbara Reese, Mary Dillon, Gary Reese, Rebecca Ellard, Kathy Riske, Gina Fisher, Ron Riske, Tommy Fisher, Randy Samuels, Terry Gaines, Kathleen Shott, Becky Gray, Barbara Stanfill, William Hahn, Steph Stiles, Patrick Henley, Caroline Tumlinson, Terri Humphries, Geraldine Williams, Lynda Hunter, Glenn Williams, and Ethelene Kay.