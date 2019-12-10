The Seadrift City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday in city hall.
The council reviewed the grants listed on their agenda for the Tuesday meeting. For the FEMA-PA Harbor Debris grant, the council approved to award a contract to TFR Enterprises for $37,275 to remove debris from the municipal harbor. It also approved a $13,750 invoice payment to Urban Engineering for plans and specifications for debris removal.
The council approved to pay various invoices for the FEMA-PA Bay Front Projects, including invoice payments to G&W Engineers, Inc. for $23,045.25 and Urban Engineering for $8,013.96.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer Deforest said the invoices for Bay Front Projects are all for engineering matters associated with projects for the seawall, the pier, etc.
The council lastly approved a memorandum of agreement between the city of Seadrift and the Seadrift Volunteer Fire Department (SAVES) for the TDA-Fast Grant Funds.
The Council later discussed the HMGP and FEMA/GLO-CDBG-DR Projects.