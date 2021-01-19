The Seadrift City Council acknowledged their city workers for their hard work throughout the community in its January 5 meeting.
Robert Bryant and his crew (Larry Green, Terry Jones, Dustin Youngblood, Albaro Torres, and Joe Lopez) received awards for their hard around Seadrift.
Bryant is the public works director for the city, and he talked about the awards that he and his crew received from the council.
Bryant said he and his crew placed second in the 2020 Best of the Best Employees ranking from the Port Lavaca Wave.
“We actually did win first place two years before that in 2018,” Bryant said.
It was big for them two years ago to beat H-E-B and all the other stores, Bryant added.
Bryant received a Leadership award, and his crew received a Make a Difference award. Bryant talked about the feeling of his crew and him being honored for their work.
“It feels great. I mean, my guys deserved it,” Bryant said. “I got a bunch of good guys. We got a small crew; we’re not like a big city, so we have to do everything.”
Bryant and his crew do a lot of work for the city of Seadrift; from water, sewer, and water/sewer plant licenses, to installing all the culverts and drainage, Bryant said.
“There’s no I in team here, and my guys know that we try to do extra when we go to peoples’ houses, and it pays off. They respect that,” Bryant said.
Bryant has worked for the city since 1999. He has been the Public Works Director since 2002, and he has been helping the citizens for more than 20 years.
“I love to help the citizens of Seadrift, I mean they help me, and I help them; this a great community,” Bryant said. “We’re like a hidden secret, and people are starting to find out about it.”
Bryant also received special recognition from Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery regarding a dog attack.
According to the letter, read by Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest, CCSO received a call about “a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacking a neighbor’s leashed dog which resulted in the death of the six-month-old pup.”
“Mr. Bryant was extremely professional speaking to the owner of the aggressive dog,” according to the letter. “And without hesitation, took immediate action as well as assisting with arrangements to transport the dog to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter.”
Bryant not only helped the CCSO, but he also assisted in burying the family’s six-month-old puppy with compassion and a caring attitude, DeForest said.
“Bryant took the time to bury a pet that was not his so that the family did not have to see it,” DeForest continued reading.
“We as public servants sometimes overlook the small things which are left for families to deal with,” said DeForest reading the letter. “Mr. Bryant, in my opinion, went above and beyond.”
CCSO also thanked Larry Green, who helped assist Bryant in digging the burial hole for the puppy, DeForest said.
Bryant talked about receiving the recognition letter from Sheriff Vickery.
“This is what I teach to my guys; when you go to a residence you try to do extra for them. They’ll appreciate it,” Bryant said. “You don’t want anything for it, but these people, they pay their bills, and you work for them, and whatever extra you give, it’s in your heart.”
Bryant would like to thank his wife, Christy, and his son, Aidan, the council, Mayor DeForest, his crew, and the people that voted for him and his crew.