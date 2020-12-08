The Seadrift City Council held its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, December 1, at City Hall.
One of the big highlights from the meeting was a TCEQ Enforcement for violating the Texas Water Code and commission rules was issued to the City of Seadrift.
The council reviewed potential TCEQ Enforcement action on discharge violations regarding, “specifically”, the existing Waste Water Treatment Plant, and other violations and current status, as listed in the agenda.
According to Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest, the city received a letter Tuesday, November 10, of the violation.
DeForest read the letter from TCEQ, and he said the violations were discovered during an investigation on February 11, 2020, and later documented on May 29, 2020, from the TCEQ Regional office in Corpus Christi.
“In the upcoming weeks, we’ll be preparing a proposal and agreed to order to attempt to expedite this enforcement action,” said DeForest reading the letter. “The order will assess and administrate a penalty and identify the violations that we’re addressing and identify specific technical requirements necessary to resolve them.”
Since the inspection in February, the City of Seadrift has been working with TCEQ and “have been communicating” and “providing them the documentation that they’ve been requesting,” Deforest said.
Deforest added now, all of a sudden, since the TCEQ has not heard from the city of Seadrift, they are enforcing these violations.
“Typical bureaucratic process because one hand doesn’t know what the other hand is doing, so I want you to understand that,” DeForest said.
DeForest said when they had the inspection in February, the inspector climbed into the discharge stream “which is about 350 feet long” of Hallies Bayou and dug samples of quote “sludge” in the bottom of the stream.
“Please understand, this stream is the same stream in which we’ve been discharging to since the 1940s,” DeForest said.
In the process of the city digging it out and cleaning it out, DeForest said, they couldn’t clean it out because it was too slushy, and “water kept coming back in from Hallies Bayou.”
“We proceeded to ask TCEQ for permission to dig a temporary parallel ditch, so we can dam off the existing ditch so the stuff can dry and dig it out and dispose of it,” DeForest said, “and we have yet to hear from them, and that was in March.”
In other Seadrift news, the Council approved the following agenda items:
--GRANTS—
FEMA—DR 4332-0147: HMGP-Generator Grant—Lift Station Portables and Fire Station:
LIFT STATION: The Council approved to reimburse the General Fund $28,450, taking it out of the waterworks fund or via the loan from the Utilities Contingency Fund.
FIRE STATION: The Council Approved plans for designs for the Fire Station Generator Project and authorized advertising for bidding for Fire Station Generator when ready.
TDA CDBG-2019-20 Biennial Round 2: The Council approved to designate authorized signatories for the 2020 CDBG program contract, approved to adopt required CDBG Civil Rights Policies, and approved to proclaim April as Fair Housing Month.
--Regular Agenda Items—
New Waste Water Treatment Plant: The Council approved to authorize a Public Hearing Tuesday, January 6, to consider adding a monthly fee to the sewer charge to be used for the early expense on full design and during construction for new WWTP, effective at the end of January billing.
Stone Creek RV Resort: The council approved to review the Preliminary Development Agreement previously approved by the Council and approved revisions and approved Preliminary Plat of Stone Creek RV Resort.
Economic Development: The Council discussed the Economic Development Policy for the City.