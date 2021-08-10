The Seadrift City Council meeting became heated Aug. 3, as the mayor explained the regulations regarding substandard buildings.
The hot topic agenda item was part of the regularly scheduled meeting
Structures located at 302 W. Houston Street and 502 W. Dayton Street were included in the meeting agenda.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest said the building on West Houston was declared substandard in the April 6 meeting, and the demolition permit was issued to the owners on May 21.
DeForest added the owners are making progress every day.
Several citizens asked questions about how the ordinance worked and why some of the buildings are still standing.
The ordinance states that any structure, in whole or in part, which possesses any defects, conditions, and characteristics identified by the building codes and other ordinances of the city, shall be identified as substandard.
The defects include damages from any natural causes or by not being protected from the weather, danger of collapse from deterioration, too hazardous to live in, or the building is open to the weather (windows, doors, or other openings from decay or deterioration).
Any structure with a valid permit shall be allowed to proceed with the work without being cited.
“Permits shall expire and become invalid 180 days from the date of issuance if no work has begun or 180 days from the day work has ceased, or substantial work has not been performed,” Ordinance Section 3-C states.
Some of the buildings have been up since Hurricane Harvey, and some concerned citizens are tired of some structures getting extensions that continue to sit.
DeForest explained it’s not the city that gives these owners extensions. If they come in and get the permits, they are obligated to get “x time” by the ordinance.
“It’s not something that’s arbitrary. It’s not something that we decide. It’s when they come in and do it,” DeForest said. “And they [owners of 302 W. Houston] got those before it reached the public hearing stage to be quote, ‘condemned.’”
Substandard buildings do not go on the agendas because of complaints from citizens, DeForest explained.
“The first thing we do is we go out and inspect the property to make sure it’s not a vendetta against somebody,” DeForest said.
In ordinance section five A-3, it is the city’s responsibility to review complaints and filings to determine if they are false, targeted, or otherwise unfair to the owners of the building.
Lastly, as stated in section five A-4, once the city determines the fairness of the complaint, they can proceed with the proper procedures regarding substandard buildings.
The council approved extending another 30 days to 302 W. Houston and after the 30 days, if the property is not finished or nowhere near finished, the city can issue advertisement for bids for contractors to finish the job.
In other business, the Seadrift council acted on the following:
– American Rescue Plan Act 2021: Approved to select Langford Community Management as a grant administrator for the funds.
– FEMA HMGP Generator/Lift Stations: Approved to pay all four invoices.
– Bayfront Restrooms: Approved to award a bid from A & A Constructors, Inc. and pay the invoice for engineering services from G&W.
– Calhoun County Appraisal District: Approved to adopt a resolution appointing the CAD chief appraiser or their designee to perform tax calculations and collect taxes for the city.
– Seadrift Chamber of Commerce: Approved the location of Shrimp Fest 2022 on Main Street.
– Setback Variance Request: Approved to deny a setback variance request for 806 W. Bay Avenue.
– Lot Division: Approved a lot subdivision request on Block 226, Lot 8 per subdivision ordinance BC-03.
– Substandard Structure Condemnation: Approved to condemn 502 W Dayton.
– Backhoe Purchase/Lease: Approved to authorize lease/purchase of a backhoe for up to $100,000 with a five-year note and authorizing resolution with government capital for financing.
– Brush Service: Approved a one-time brush pick up with the existing piles utilizing city equipment and personnel and delivering everything to brush collection.
– GCRPC Bylaw Amendment: Approved the proposed amendment to GCRPC bylaws article IX, section one, finance.
– Granite Management of Telephone Billing: Approved to authorize Granite Systems to be the billing agent for the city telephone service to receive proposed savings with Frontier, the service provider.
– Curfew Ordinance (MISC-02) renewal: Approved renewal of curfew ordinance as required.