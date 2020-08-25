By JARED VAN EPPS
The Seadrift City Council held a special meeting Tuesday, August 18, at City Hall.
According to the media packet, the council discussed the 2020-21 property tax rate during last Tuesday’s meeting with Chief Appraiser Jess Hubbell.
Councilwoman June Cantrell made a motion, according to the Seadrift Secretary notes, to approve and direct the chief appraiser of the Calhoun County Appraisal District, or their designer, to calculate the voter-approval tax rate for the city of Seadrift for the 2020-21-tax year, in the manner provided for a special taxing unit as authorized by the Texas Property Tax Code Section 26.04 (c-1) and 26.04 (c)(2)(A) due to Calhoun County being a disaster area by Governor Gregg Abbott.
Councilwoman Peggy Gaines seconded the motion, and the motion carried 5-0.
In other actions, the council:
- Harbor Maintenance Digging: Approved to take action to authorize and pay for maintenance digging in the harbor adjacent to the Second Street extension, North of Alby’s and along the harbor entrance adjacent to Alby’s coming into Second Street extension side of the harbor and, if possible, the area between Second Street Extension and Dockside
- Approved, 5-0, a motion made by Gaines and seconded by Cantrell, to amend the previous motion to authorize and pay for the maintenance digging in the municipal harbor up to $30,000
- Main Street Seal Coating: Approved, 5-0, to authorize and pay county when invoiced for seal coating Main Street from Railroad Avenue South to the Harbor
- Invoice from Precinct 4: Approved the payment of the street work invoice for $39,673.52 from Precinct 4 for work completed
- GCRPC General Assembly Members: Approved to appoint Gaines and Cantrell to serve on the GCRPC General Assembly Board for a two-year term beginning Tuesday, September 1
--Grant Updates--
The pier project has been obligated, and the design/engineering process for the seawall, bayfront restroom, etc. has begun.