SEADRIFT—Candidates for Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, handled multiple questions ranging from qualifications to improving the job during the forum at the Seadrift community center.
More than 20 people attended the forum to hear incumbent Constable Kevin Koliba and challengers Lee Jordan and Louis E. Warren.
The Republican Party of Calhoun County sponsored the forum.
One of the main questions was qualifications, and Koliba said that his nearly eight years as constable means he is well qualified to perform every aspect of the job.
He also noted his lifelong knowledge of the area.
Jordan talked about his dedication and commitment to excel, and he added, despite his lack of experience, he’ll make up for it with commitment.
Warren said he believes that his law enforcement experiences from going from patrol to lieutenant, as well as certification courtroom security and bailiff certification, make him the best qualified.
The candidates were asked further in the forum what the word “integrity” means to them and how they apply it as constable.
Lee stated that integrity means doing the right thing when no one is looking and when it is difficult to do so.
“I will never waver on that,” Lee said.
Warren said integrity is doing the right thing, “no matter what.”
Koliba stated that Integrity is your moral character, and “if you know me tonight and tomorrow, I’ll be the same person that I have been for 46 years.”
Other questions ranged from the budget and why they want to be constable to how they gave back to the community.
The next forum will be for Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 3, at 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church Tuesday, February 4.
To see the results of the forum in its entirety, please go to the Wave Facebook page or Calhoun County Election central.
DD Turner Contributed to the story.