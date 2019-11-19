The Seadrift Parent Teacher Organization and the Seadrift Chamber of Commerce teamed up to host the first annual Fall Festival at Seadrift School Saturday, November 9.
Many people from Seadrift and the surrounding area participated in the Fall Festival activities, including face painting, bobbing for apples, 3-on-3 basketball, and a cake auction.
Carly Ehrlich, the vice president of the Seadrift PTO, said the PTO started this year and partnered with the Chamber to host the event “not only for the community” but also to raise money for school items that need to be replaced.
Ehrlich said the school has not had support for a Parent Teacher Organization for the last five years. To raise funds for a broken laminator, sound equipment for the gym, and other things, they need to support the school and the students.
Ehrlich added that bringing this entertainment to Seadrift and the surrounding communities was incredible.
The festival has been in the works since school started, according to Ehrlich. It took 20 to 30 hours a week to get Fall Fest going, and Ehrlich added it took “hundreds of people to pull this off.”
The Chairman of the Fall Fest Committee, Lacey Vasquez, talked about the importance of the chamber and the PTO teaming together to start the Fall Fest in Seadrift.
“A fall festival is a huge undertaking,” Vasquez said. “It’s got to have a lot of volunteers, a lot of donations, it very time-consuming,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said the PTO wasn’t big enough and couldn’t host the festival by itself and added the chamber was in the same boat.
“What better way to do one for the community than to come together and do it,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez talked about how Seadrift used to have a Fall Festival when she was young, and she said it was something they wanted to bring back to the town and the children.
The turnout for the Fall Fest was a success, and Vasquez said it could not have been done without the people volunteering their time.
“This is literally weeks in the making of prepping and working…and really, you couldn’t ask for a better group of people to come together to put this on,” Vasquez said.