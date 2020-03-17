The city of Seadrift is preparing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) to help protect its citizens. A declaration of emergency/disaster was announced, effective immediately.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest informed the Port Lavaca Wave via email that he is moving forward with declaring an emergency and disaster for the city, much like Governor Greg Abbot has done for the state and counties.
“In my declaration we will welcome whatever help the state and federal agencies can offer as the need arises,” DeForest said.
DeForest has been in contact with State Representative Geanie Morrison, U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. He has inquired about plans to provide mobile medical clinics or a small group of medical personnel, “to small cities like Seadrift that have no medical presence or facilities to provide screening and even testing due to the fact that many cannot or may not be able to travel to a larger metropolitan area for such medical support.”
DeForest added those are the current options for the city, and he said answers and actions are forthcoming.
DeForest talked about the safety and protection of the people of Seadrift, and he said the city is preparing to move in “parallel with state and federal rules, guidelines and orders, as the need arises, to deal with the spread of COVID-19.”
“There are numerous things I can do under an emergency declaration,” DeForest said. “But I will currently rely on what the TDEM and Calhoun County Emergency Management also recommend.”
Deforest has been in contact with the TDEM manager, Erine Paez, based in Victoria, whether there are cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, and he said there are no confirmed cases in the county.
DeForest will continue to monitor “all aspects” of the coronavirus situation will take appropriate action as needed and required.
DeForest informed the Wave that the city canceled its Tuesday, April 7, meeting due to the virus.
According to DeForest, credit card fees are being waived to encourage Seadrift citizens to make payments by phone, online, or using the dropbox to keep exposure to a minimum.
DeForest added Utility Cutoffs are discouraged except under the most severe circumstances and must be reviewed by him or the mayor pro tem before cutting off.
“All city personnel should reduce/eliminate all personal touching (shaking of hands etc.) with the public as possible,” DeForest said, “and use hand washing and sanitizer as needed.”