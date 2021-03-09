By DD TURNER
An emergency helipad could be coming to Seadrift if Calhoun County is successful in obtaining a grant to build it.
Commissioner Gary Reese was authorized by the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court to apply for a grant with M.G. and Lilly A Johnson Foundation for the building of an EMS helipad for Seadrift.
“This is something that is needed out there,” said Reese, noting that First National Bank of Seadrift has allowed helicopters to land on their property when needed.
FNB President Billy Bauer offered to lease the county 1.27 acres of land for the helipad at no cost, with an option to renew, which the court approved.
“It’s a little more than we need but we’re glad he made the offer,” said Reese.
In addition, the court authorized payment of $500 to Smartt Grants for writing and submitting the grant.
In other business, Memorial Medical Center had a positive month for February with a net income of $207,385, mostly driven by supplemental programs and a staff retention credit, reported MMC CEO Jason Anglin.
He also said the hospital’s cash flow situation was strong but that might change if they have to start repaying the Medicare advance they received as part of the COVID relief bill. Anglin said they are still hoping the federal congress will change that so it will not have to be repaid.
During the recent arctic storm, coils in two of the hospital’s air handlers froze and then had many leaks, said Anglin, noting they are working on temporary solutions to get the units back up until parts are available. This includes portable units for the lab as well has finding a solution to cool surgery.
In other business, the court:
Continued the Homestead exemption rate at 20 percent, which is the highest the rate can be set.
Appointed Calhoun County Emergency Management Director LaDonna Thigpen as civil rights officer in accordance with Texas Community Development Block Grant funding through the Texas General Land Office as well as Section 2 coordinator for the same grants.
Implemented steps to promote the use of Section 3 residents and businesses for federally funded grants.
Rescinded the bid awarded to ES OPCO USA LLC, dba Veseris, for Altosid 30 Day Briquets and Altosid XR Residual Briquets and approved awarding the bid to the next qualified vendor.
Vacated Lots one through five, Block 96, and a portion of Alamo Beach Boulevard following a public hearing.
Approved the final plat for Alamo Beach Subdivision, Block 96, resubdivison No. 1.
Approved a petition to vacate a port of Lots seven through 12, Block 40, and all of Block B of the revision of the map of Olivia following a public hearing.
Approved the specification/scope of service for a Request for Qualifications for professional engineering, architectural and surveying services for the CMP Cycle 25 grant for Boggy Bayou improvements and appointed a committee to rate the requests that will be received by March 30,
Accepted an insurance check in the amount of $2,408.19 for an EMS ambulance accident on Feb. 1.
Accepted an insurance check in the amount of $3,139.46 for the Port Lavaca Volunteer Fire Truck for repairs after a Dec. 8 tire blowout.
Approved one budget amendment for 2020 and two for 2021.
Approved payment of bills and payroll for MMC and the county.