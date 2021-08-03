The Seadrift City Council announced a proposed salary increase for city employees across the board during its July 27, budget workshop meeting.
If approved, all city employees will get a 1.5 percent increase across the board, according to Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest.
“This year, we’re attempting to give the 1.5 percent raise based off of one of the highest salaries. It will be a $664 increase across the board, plus the step raises,” DeForest said.
DeForest noted that except for step raises given, the city hasn’t increased city employees’ pay in three years.
The raise extends to the employees listed in the proposed general fund, utilities, and solid waste departments.
The council also reviewed RV and golf cart permits in the proposed general fund and looked to increase fees.
DeForest asked the council in a previous budget workshop if they wanted to increase the golf cart permits from $25 to $30 and said it was up to the council to decide.
DeForest mentioned that the council would look into new statutes this year due to the Texas Legislature’s definitions on the topic of golf carts.
He said it wouldn’t be effective until September or January 2022.
“We’re going to have to do some digging in here because they modified some definitions of golf carts and the way they are registered,” DeForest said.
The council will have to look in its ordinance and see how that works, DeForest said, but it won’t be until September or October.
There are currently 83 active RV permits in the city, according to DeForest.
The city is facing a dilemma with people leaving their RVs under aluminum covers permanently and selling them to people from out of town or out of state that don’t know RV regulations.
When an RV is sold to a new owner it goes through the permit process again, DeForest said.
DeForest said that people that buy these RV properties think they are getting a full-time residence.
“Our building inspectors talked to a couple of realtors locally to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a problem,’” DeForest said. “It’s not massive, but it is happening.”
Councilman Kenneth Reese suggested these RV permits need to increase to make people think about placing an RV, he said.
Reese added that the city is becoming an RV city.
Councilwoman Tracey Johnson also pointed out that the city does have a lot of RVs, but it is discouraging those who want to build properties.
“We’re losing out on potential property tax revenues to the tune of more than $200 a year [for an RV placement permit],” Johnson said.
The council later reviewed the harbor and the hotel/motel budget with very few changes from last year’s budget except for the salary increase for the harbor budget.